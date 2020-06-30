A government-sponsored advertisement promoting the new national security law in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law passed by Beijing, expected to become effective on July 1

  • Basic Law Committee is expected to meet immediately to discuss insertion into Annex III of city’s mini-constitution
  • All Hong Kong delegates to nation’s two top political bodies to attend session at liaison office in afternoon, with law taking effect on Wednesday
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Jeffie Lam
Updated: 9:29am, 30 Jun, 2020

