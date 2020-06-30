A government-sponsored advertisement promoting the new national security law in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong national security law passed by Beijing, expected to become effective on July 1
- Basic Law Committee is expected to meet immediately to discuss insertion into Annex III of city’s mini-constitution
- All Hong Kong delegates to nation’s two top political bodies to attend session at liaison office in afternoon, with law taking effect on Wednesday
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
A government-sponsored advertisement promoting the new national security law in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters