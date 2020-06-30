Last year’s July 1 protest against the extradition bill drew hundreds of thousands for a march from Hong Kong’s Victoria Park to government headquarters. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: opposition veterans to defy police ban on July 1 march, even with national security law expected to be in force
- ‘We are aware of the risks of being prosecuted,’ Civil Human Rights Front’s Figo Chan says in calling on Hongkongers to ‘take to the streets’ to oppose new law
- Police plan to have 4,000 riot officers on standby from Tuesday night, while the area around the convention centre has been placed on lockdown
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
