National security law: Hong Kong police make first arrest over independence flag as new legislation takes hold
- Protesters in Causeway Bay encounter strong police presence, with officers standing by to handle a planned illegal march
- Legislation was passed by Beijing a day before and adopted by local government close to midnight
Police using the purple flag under the new national security law for the first time. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police have cited public health concerns and violence at previous events as grounds for its decision, while force insiders say about 4,000 officers will be on standby on Wednesday.
Reporting by Sum Lok-kei, Lilian Cheng, Kanis Leung, Zoe Low, Laura Westbrook, Kathleen Magramo, Chan Ho-him and Phila Siu