Hong Kong /  Politics
National security law: Hong Kong police make first arrest over independence flag as new legislation takes hold

  • Protesters in Causeway Bay encounter strong police presence, with officers standing by to handle a planned illegal march
  • Legislation was passed by Beijing a day before and adopted by local government close to midnight
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters

Police using the purple flag under the new national security law for the first time. Photo: Sam Tsang
Activists have hit the streets on Wednesday in anger over the
national security law that Beijing has imposed on Hong Kong
, as the city
marks 23 years since its handover
from British to Chinese rule.
On the first full day of the legislation being in force in Hong Kong, with
police raising a new flag warning
 that crowds they were violating the national security law, campaigners still gathered in Causeway Bay in defiance of a ban on the Civil Human Rights Front’s annual July 1 march, the first time the application has been rejected. 

Police have cited public health concerns and violence at previous events as grounds for its decision, while force insiders say about 4,000 officers will be on standby on Wednesday. 

Follow our live blog below for updates.

Reporting by Sum Lok-kei, Lilian Cheng, Kanis Leung, Zoe Low, Laura Westbrook, Kathleen Magramo, Chan Ho-him and Phila Siu

