Hong Kong national security law: future of city’s localist movement hangs in balance as groups disband and activists quit or flee city
- Demosisto folds as co-founder Joshua Wong announces decision to leave party along with several associates
- Hong Kong National Front and Studentlocalism take fight abroad as they end operations in the city
Demosisto trio (from left) Agnes Chow, Nathan Law and Joshua Wong all quit the party on Tuesday, leading it to disband. Photo: K.Y. Cheng