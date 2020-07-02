Journalists are reflected in a riot officer’s visor while covering a protest against Hong Kong’s national security law on July 1. Concerns are growing among local media figures that elements of the new law could constrain traditional press freedoms in the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
