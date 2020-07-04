“Without an English version, you’re going to have problems in court, because some judges may not be able to read it,” Dykes said.

Citing Beijing officials, Basic Law Committee member Priscilla Leung Mei-fun said on Friday she was told the Chinese version of the law shall prevail “because it is a national law”.

But Dykes said non-Chinese speaking judges might run into difficulties comparing the texts and could be forced to rely on an expert in court to assist the process.

The Hong Kong government was discussing with Beijing working out an official English version as soon as possible, according to a government source.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice did not respond to the Post’s inquiry on Friday.

The new law aims to stop and punish acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security, and carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Ling Bing, a law professor at Sydney University, noted Xinhua’s translation was problematic.

The phrase “coercive measures” imposed on suspects who breached the national security law was translated into “mandatory measures”.

“It would be difficult for Hong Kong’s judges and prosecutors whose primary working language is English to handle cases relating to the national security law in the absence of an official English translation,” he said.

Ling said the government should release an official translation as soon as possible.

At least 10 people were arrested for allegedly breaching the new provisions on Wednesday, the 23th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule, as protesters took to the streets, some calling for the city’s independence.

A former assistant solicitor general of the colonial-era Legal Department, Michael Blanchflower, who is now a senior counsel in the private sector, said it was normal for laws in the city to be gazetted in both languages.

“There is a large population in Hong Kong that does not understand or speak Cantonese, so they rely upon the English version of the law printed in the gazette,” Blanchflower said.

“Under the Official Languages Ordinance, Chinese and English are the official languages of Hong Kong for the purpose of communication between the government or any public officer and a member of the public and for court proceedings.

“The national security law is a Hong Kong law so the government is under an obligation to have a text of the law printed in English in the Gazette,” he said. “If a law is printed in the gazette then a person is deemed to know the law. A person is not deemed to know the law purportedly [from] an unofficial translation in Xinhua press.”

Police deploy pepper spray during protests in Causeway Bay on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang

A senior legal source believed Beijing and the Hong Kong government might prefer most national security cases to be tried in Chinese, a move that would effectively block foreign judges from hearing them. Under the legislation, foreign judges are not excluded from presiding over national security cases.

last month told representatives But Zhang Yong, vice-chairman of the Basic Law Committee under the standing committee,of the pro-establishment bloc the city’s leader had to avoid choosing judges who could be compromised by “dual allegiance” because of their foreign nationality. Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, after consulting the new national security committee and the city’s top judge, has designated six current magistrates to handle national security cases, but their names and nationalities were not released.

Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma Tao-li said on Thursday foreign judges should not be barred from hearing national security cases.

