The Metropark Hotel in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay neighbourhood has been chosen as the home of the new Office for Safeguarding National Security. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing’s new national security office for Hong Kong to be located at Metropark Hotel in Causeway Bay, sources say
- Zheng Yanxiong, the new office’s chief, was already working from the hotel, sources told the Post, with a formal opening expected Wednesday
- The building, now being retrofitted to its new purpose, will serve as the bureau’s headquarters for ‘the next few years’, according to sources
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
