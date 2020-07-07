The Metropark Hotel in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay neighbourhood has been chosen as the home of the new Office for Safeguarding National Security. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing’s new national security office for Hong Kong to be located at Metropark Hotel in Causeway Bay, sources say

  • Zheng Yanxiong, the new office’s chief, was already working from the hotel, sources told the Post, with a formal opening expected Wednesday
  • The building, now being retrofitted to its new purpose, will serve as the bureau’s headquarters for ‘the next few years’, according to sources
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony CheungWilliam ZhengGigi ChoyClifford Lo
Tony Cheung , William Zheng , Gigi Choy and Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:19pm, 7 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Metropark Hotel in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay neighbourhood has been chosen as the home of the new Office for Safeguarding National Security. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE