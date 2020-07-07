Sixtus Baggio Leung is draped in a banner that read ‘Hong Kong is not China’ during his oath-taking ceremony at Legco. He was subsequently stripped of his seat.Photo: Dickson Lee
Bankruptcy ruling sought as disqualified Hong Kong lawmaker Baggio Leung fails to repay HK$930,000 owed to legislature
- The pro-independence activist, stripped of his seat for insulting China during his oath, has ignored repeated requests to return funds received after his victory
- Fellow activist Yau Wai-ching, who owes a similar amount, has been in discussions about how she can repay it, according to Legco’s president
