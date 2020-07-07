A Hong Kong protester in Taiwan last month marks the first anniversary of a mass rally in the city. Photo: AP
National security law: Taipei says Hong Kong police powers under legislation ‘create fear’ on self-ruled island
- New rules allowing officers to demand information from political groups in Taiwan and elsewhere slammed by Taipei
- Its Mainland Affairs Council says legislation will sabotage Taiwan’s relations with city
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
