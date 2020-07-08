Workers place the national emblem on the Metropark Hotel Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law: new Beijing office opens in Causeway Bay opposite protest hotspot

  • Office for Safeguarding National Security has temporarily set up base at the Metropark Hotel near Victoria Park
  • Flag-raising attended by dignitaries including director of central government’s liaison office Luo Huining
Gigi Choy
Updated: 9:25am, 8 Jul, 2020

