Workers place the national emblem on the Metropark Hotel Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law: new Beijing office opens in Causeway Bay opposite protest hotspot
- Office for Safeguarding National Security has temporarily set up base at the Metropark Hotel near Victoria Park
- Flag-raising attended by dignitaries including director of central government’s liaison office Luo Huining
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Workers place the national emblem on the Metropark Hotel Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang