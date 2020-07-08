A banner advertises the national security law on Albany Road, Central. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong

Hong Kong national security law: lawyers warn of loss of checks and balances on police power as rules remove traditional judicial safeguards

  • Former public prosecutors among those to express concern about lack of oversight
  • Law also leaves little room for redress for those mistakenly caught up in investigations
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris LauGary CheungJeffie Lam
Updated: 4:20pm, 8 Jul, 2020

