A banner advertises the national security law on Albany Road, Central. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong national security law: lawyers warn of loss of checks and balances on police power as rules remove traditional judicial safeguards
- Former public prosecutors among those to express concern about lack of oversight
- Law also leaves little room for redress for those mistakenly caught up in investigations
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
A banner advertises the national security law on Albany Road, Central. Photo: Felix Wong