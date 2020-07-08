Lawmaker Holden Chow, a member of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong lawmaker escapes censure for letting former chief executive interfere in inquiry over business dealings of the former top official

  • Holden Chow had the right to seek the former chief executive’s input over investigation into HK$50 million UGL saga, committee finds
  • But opposition figures sitting on panel argue he brought the legislature into disrepute
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 9:19pm, 8 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lawmaker Holden Chow, a member of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE