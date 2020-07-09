Seventeen years separate two major controversies over national security in Hong Kong. Illustration: SCMP Graphics
National security law: five differences between Hong Kong’s new legislation and 2003’s shelved Article 23 bill
- While critics of new legislation are still in shock, analysts say that, in some ways, the city has been down this road before
- The Post explores differences in wordings, processes and the context behind version of the law 17 years ago that sparked massive protest
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Seventeen years separate two major controversies over national security in Hong Kong. Illustration: SCMP Graphics