Hong Kong lawmaker Claudia Mo said changes to her home had been made before she moved in. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong lawmakers clash over illegal renovation made to legislator’s home more than 30 years ago

  • Buildings Department accused of ignoring changes made to Repulse Bay home of Claudia Mo for 10 years
  • Mo says garage was turned into flat before her husband bought it in 1985
Danny MokLilian Cheng
Danny Mok and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:35pm, 9 Jul, 2020

