Opposition parties intend to hold a primary this weekend to narrow down their field of candidates ahead of September’s Legislative Council elections. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong opposition parties warned weekend primary could break national security and election laws
- Constitutional affairs minister Erick Tsang says some residents raised concerns ahead of Legislative Council elections in September
- But organiser Benny Tai rejects suggestion and says there will be no talk of secession by candidates
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
