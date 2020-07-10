Flowers line the path outside Hong Kong Funeral Home ahead of the service for gambling magnate Stanley Ho. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong elite prepares to say final farewell to ‘King of Gambling’ Stanley Ho
- Political and business leaders expected to attend funeral service on Friday afternoon
- Chinese President Xi Jinping and British royal family among those to send condolences
Topic | Stanley Ho
Flowers line the path outside Hong Kong Funeral Home ahead of the service for gambling magnate Stanley Ho. Photo: Sam Tsang