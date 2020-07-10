The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court extends injunction to opposition politicians to prevent police from accessing their phones
- Acting deputy law officer William Liu says officers should be allowed to start unlocking the phones in the interest of the criminal justice system
- But Mr Justice Russell Coleman says the injunction can be continued a little longer as the judicial review will be dealt with ‘well within’ next month
