Hong Kong’s opposition camp is looking to an unprecedented primary to help it decide on candidates for the Legislative Council in September, but a series of obstacles and seemingly low voter enthusiasm have raised questions. Photo: ReutersHong Kong’s opposition camp is looking to an unprecedented primary to help it decide on candidates for the Legislative Council in September, but a series of obstacles and seemingly low voter enthusiasm have raised questions. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong opposition camp’s lofty hopes for landmark primary run into raft of obstacles, voter turnout concerns

  • Hundreds of booths will be set up across the city this weekend for straw poll on legislative candidates
  • But key figures in the camp admit poor funding, logistical problems and lower-than-anticipated voter interest could make success difficult
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Kimmy Chung
Updated: 7:48am, 11 Jul, 2020

