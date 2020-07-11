Hong Kong’s opposition camp is looking to an unprecedented primary to help it decide on candidates for the Legislative Council in September, but a series of obstacles and seemingly low voter enthusiasm have raised questions. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong opposition camp’s lofty hopes for landmark primary run into raft of obstacles, voter turnout concerns
- Hundreds of booths will be set up across the city this weekend for straw poll on legislative candidates
- But key figures in the camp admit poor funding, logistical problems and lower-than-anticipated voter interest could make success difficult
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
Hong Kong’s opposition camp is looking to an unprecedented primary to help it decide on candidates for the Legislative Council in September, but a series of obstacles and seemingly low voter enthusiasm have raised questions. Photo: Reuters