Chung Kim-wah, deputy chief of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, addresses the media. Photo: Jonathan WongChung Kim-wah, deputy chief of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, addresses the media. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chung Kim-wah, deputy chief of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, addresses the media. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: police raid on pollsters’ office over data leak case deals blow to opposition’s primary, pushing voting back by three hours

  • Officers search premises of Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute a night before weekend polls open
  • Organisers postpone voting, citing delays from raid and need to reset data encryption for security
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 11:58am, 11 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chung Kim-wah, deputy chief of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, addresses the media. Photo: Jonathan WongChung Kim-wah, deputy chief of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, addresses the media. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chung Kim-wah, deputy chief of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, addresses the media. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE