Chung Kim-wah, deputy chief of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, addresses the media. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong elections: police raid on pollsters’ office over data leak case deals blow to opposition’s primary, pushing voting back by three hours
- Officers search premises of Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute a night before weekend polls open
- Organisers postpone voting, citing delays from raid and need to reset data encryption for security
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
