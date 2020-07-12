While some Hongkongers are eager to leave the city under the shadow of the new national security law, others are biding their time to see what foreign options emerge. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Exodus’ from Hong Kong? Those who fear national security law mull best offers from welcoming countries
- Sharp rise in inquiries to migration consultants, with nurses among those most keen to leave
- Hongkongers take wait-and-see attitude as Britain, Australia open doors to more migrants
