People queue up to vote at a polling station outside Tai Po Plaza in Tai Po on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong elections: primary turnout enables opposition to inch towards gaining majority in Legco polls, activist says
- Co-organiser of weekend electoral exercise Benny Tai says the significance of the turnout involves establishing an important decision-making mechanism in civil society
- Opposition camp held the primary to whittle down their list of Legco candidates from 52 to those with the best chance of achieving a majority
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
People queue up to vote at a polling station outside Tai Po Plaza in Tai Po on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong