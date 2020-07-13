People queue up to vote at a polling station outside Tai Po Plaza in Tai Po on Sunday. Photo: Felix WongPeople queue up to vote at a polling station outside Tai Po Plaza in Tai Po on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: primary turnout enables opposition to inch towards gaining majority in Legco polls, activist says

  • Co-organiser of weekend electoral exercise Benny Tai says the significance of the turnout involves establishing an important decision-making mechanism in civil society
  • Opposition camp held the primary to whittle down their list of Legco candidates from 52 to those with the best chance of achieving a majority
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 4:12pm, 13 Jul, 2020

