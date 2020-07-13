Lengthy queues form at a polling station in Tai Po on Sunday. Photo: Felix WongLengthy queues form at a polling station in Tai Po on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s traditional opposition parties lose out to localist challengers in fierce weekend primary for coming Legislative Council election

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam issues a strong warning to the candidates and organisers of the primary
  • Preliminary results covering about 590,000 electronic votes show veterans Helena Wong and Leung Kwok-hung falling short
Tony CheungNatalie WongLilian Cheng
Tony Cheung , Natalie Wong and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 10:30pm, 13 Jul, 2020

