Lengthy queues form at a polling station in Tai Po on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s traditional opposition parties lose out to localist challengers in fierce weekend primary for coming Legislative Council election
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam issues a strong warning to the candidates and organisers of the primary
- Preliminary results covering about 590,000 electronic votes show veterans Helena Wong and Leung Kwok-hung falling short
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
