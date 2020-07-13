Worries are mounting among US firms in Hong Kong over the national security law, according to a new survey. Photo: Reuters
National security law: US businesses in Hong Kong increasingly worried about legislation, American Chamber of Commerce survey finds
- Sixty-eight per cent of 183 companies polled say they are now more concerned about new law after details unveiled, but most have no plans to leave yet
- Respondents say new law lacks clarity in language and implementation
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
