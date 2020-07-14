A parade passes a banner supporting the new national security law at the end of a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain on July 1. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong national security law: civil service oath of allegiance shows China’s determination to have ‘patriots governing’ city, says NPC member Tam
- Hong Kong’s sole representative to National People’s Congress Tam Yiu-chung questions if those arrested at protests can truly serve society
- New unions had ‘dealt a serious blow to the image of the civil service’
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
A parade passes a banner supporting the new national security law at the end of a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain on July 1. Photo: AFP