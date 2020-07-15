Joshua Wong was among candidates in the primary who won big. Photo: Xiaomei ChenJoshua Wong was among candidates in the primary who won big. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong elections: tougher action expected from Beijing against opposition camp after frontline activists’ win at primary

  • Analysts warn radicalisation and narrowing of city’s political spectrum could prompt more hardline approach from central government, while rivals feel this could work against their camp in coming Legco polls
  • Traditional opposition parties meanwhile say they believe in a silent, conservative majority among supporters who would still rather pursue livelihood issues and policies
Natalie Wong
Updated: 8:00am, 15 Jul, 2020

Joshua Wong was among candidates in the primary who won big. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
