Hong Kong protests: opposition party leader, four others arrested for alleged unlawful assembly near PolyU in November

  • Lo Kin-hei, the Democratic Party’s vice-chairman and chairman of the Southern district council, was picked up at his flat early Wednesday morning
  • All five men had been previously arrested on November 18 but released unconditionally at the time
Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:20pm, 15 Jul, 2020

Southern district council chairman Lo Kin-hei, of the Democratic Party, was arrested early Wednesday morning along with four others for their alleged participation in an unlawful assembly last November. Photo: Nora Tam
