Southern district council chairman Lo Kin-hei, of the Democratic Party, was arrested early Wednesday morning along with four others for their alleged participation in an unlawful assembly last November. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: opposition party leader, four others arrested for alleged unlawful assembly near PolyU in November
- Lo Kin-hei, the Democratic Party’s vice-chairman and chairman of the Southern district council, was picked up at his flat early Wednesday morning
- All five men had been previously arrested on November 18 but released unconditionally at the time
Topic | Hong Kong protests
