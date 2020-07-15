Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin has stepped down from his role as an organiser of the opposition’s recent primary, citing warnings from Beijing that the poll might have breached Hong Kong’s new national security law. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: former Hong Kong lawmaker who helped guide opposition primary steps down amid Beijing warnings
- ‘In any other normal society, I would have ...insisted the primary has not breached any laws, but this will not work in places which do not reason’, Au Nok-hin says
- The 33-year-old points to recent statements citing potential national security law breaches in withdrawing from opposition task force
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
