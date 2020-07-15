Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China, US President Donald Trump says. Photo: Roy Issa
Trump’s executive order revoking Hong Kong’s special status: what is it and who will be affected?
- United States can ban anyone deemed to be undermining freedom in the city from holding property in the country and refuse them and their family entry
- Existing punitive tariffs the US imposed on mainland China will be applied to Hong Kong exports
Topic | United States
