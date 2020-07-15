Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China, US President Donald Trump says. Photo: Roy IssaHong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China, US President Donald Trump says. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China, US President Donald Trump says. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Politics

Trump’s executive order revoking Hong Kong’s special status: what is it and who will be affected?

  • United States can ban anyone deemed to be undermining freedom in the city from holding property in the country and refuse them and their family entry
  • Existing punitive tariffs the US imposed on mainland China will be applied to Hong Kong exports
Topic |   United States
Denise TsangGary CheungChristy Leung
Denise Tsang , Gary Cheung and Christy Leung

Updated: 6:24pm, 15 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China, US President Donald Trump says. Photo: Roy IssaHong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China, US President Donald Trump says. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China, US President Donald Trump says. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE