Hong Kong officials and lawmakers were quick to condemn the Hong Kong Autonomy Act signed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, but the city’s chamber of commerce said the threatened sanctions could only exacerbate the troubles of a city in recession. Photographer: Bloomberg
National security law: Hong Kong chamber says US sanctions source of ‘uncertainty’ that will only ‘exacerbate hardship’
- But local establishment figures, slamming the move as ‘unfair’ and ‘arrogant’, predict the targeted measures will have little real effect
- One outspoken businessman, however, suggests more officials have US assets than realised, says Carrie Lam and Leung Chun-ying likely to top sanctions list
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
