The new law has raised concerns in the academic community, says Fu Hualin, law dean at the University of Hong Kong, Photo: HKUThe new law has raised concerns in the academic community, says Fu Hualin, law dean at the University of Hong Kong, Photo: HKU
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Hong Kong academics might choose self-censorship to protect themselves, law dean warns

  • Experts ask when mainland Chinese authorities will take over cases, how three-judge court will work
  • Lack of clarity in various aspects of new law has raised concerns in academic community
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Updated: 10:03pm, 15 Jul, 2020

