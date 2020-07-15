The Chinese and Hong Kong governments both condemned the US move. Photo: AFPThe Chinese and Hong Kong governments both condemned the US move. Photo: AFP
The Chinese and Hong Kong governments both condemned the US move. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Beijing vows to retaliate after Trump ends special treatment for Hong Kong and targets officials with sanctions

  • US president signs act aimed at punishing Chinese and city officials deemed to undermine established freedoms in wake of national security law
  • Hong Kong government says measures will cause ‘very serious damage to American companies and citizens’
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung and Teddy Ng

Updated: 11:30pm, 15 Jul, 2020

