The Chinese and Hong Kong governments both condemned the US move. Photo: AFP
National security law: Beijing vows to retaliate after Trump ends special treatment for Hong Kong and targets officials with sanctions
- US president signs act aimed at punishing Chinese and city officials deemed to undermine established freedoms in wake of national security law
- Hong Kong government says measures will cause ‘very serious damage to American companies and citizens’
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
