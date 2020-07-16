Protesters face off with a line of Hong Kong police during a July 1 protest against the city’s new national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: two teens who escaped police at July 1 national security protest arrested in Thursday morning raid
- Police said an attempted arrest by the same officer later stabbed at the July 1 protest was thwarted when a 19-year-old pulled his friend, 17, from his grasp
- The duo were arrested in early morning raids in Kowloon East and Lantau Island
Topic | Hong Kong protests
