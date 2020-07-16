01:59

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says primary election might have violated national security law

Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: opposition hopefuls undecided over pledging allegiance to city, which is requirement of national security law

  • Three hopefuls have already said they will not sign Electoral Affairs Commission form
  • Joshua Wong among those still to decide, but localists say they will ‘relentlessly oppose’ new legislation
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Natalie Wong
Updated: 8:59pm, 16 Jul, 2020

