Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says primary election might have violated national security law
Hong Kong elections: opposition hopefuls undecided over pledging allegiance to city, which is requirement of national security law
- Three hopefuls have already said they will not sign Electoral Affairs Commission form
- Joshua Wong among those still to decide, but localists say they will ‘relentlessly oppose’ new legislation
