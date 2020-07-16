A Hong Kong riot police officer points a gun that fires rubber bullets at an anti-government protest in October. Photo: Reuters
Shrugging off end of US training programmes, Hong Kong police insiders say ‘any other country can serve the same purpose’
- Even if the US’ Five Eyes partners follow suit, plenty of options for exchanges remain, say sources, who stress the trips are mostly for broadening horizons
- ‘None of these places train us to become police. It is a mutual knowledge exchange ... They learn from us, too’
