An executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday eliminates preferences Hong Kong passport holders previously enjoyed over their mainland counterparts. Photo: Fung ChangAn executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday eliminates preferences Hong Kong passport holders previously enjoyed over their mainland counterparts. Photo: Fung Chang
An executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday eliminates preferences Hong Kong passport holders previously enjoyed over their mainland counterparts. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Students, migrants heading to US worry about impact of Trump’s Hong Kong Autonomy Act

  • Longer wait for US visas likely if Hongkongers are treated no differently than mainlanders
  • But some relief for university students, as US drops ban on those attending online courses
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 10:08pm, 16 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday eliminates preferences Hong Kong passport holders previously enjoyed over their mainland counterparts. Photo: Fung ChangAn executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday eliminates preferences Hong Kong passport holders previously enjoyed over their mainland counterparts. Photo: Fung Chang
An executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday eliminates preferences Hong Kong passport holders previously enjoyed over their mainland counterparts. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE