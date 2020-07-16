An executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday eliminates preferences Hong Kong passport holders previously enjoyed over their mainland counterparts. Photo: Fung Chang
Students, migrants heading to US worry about impact of Trump’s Hong Kong Autonomy Act
- Longer wait for US visas likely if Hongkongers are treated no differently than mainlanders
- But some relief for university students, as US drops ban on those attending online courses
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
An executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday eliminates preferences Hong Kong passport holders previously enjoyed over their mainland counterparts. Photo: Fung Chang