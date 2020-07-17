US President Donald Trump signed a law and issued an executive order on Wednesday to sanction individuals and banks deemed to have aided the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy. Photo: BloombergUS President Donald Trump signed a law and issued an executive order on Wednesday to sanction individuals and banks deemed to have aided the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy. Photo: Bloomberg
National security law: who are the Hong Kong officials with US assets that may be affected by Trump’s sanctions?

  • Exco convenor Bernard Chan has a property in San Francisco while executive councillor Laura Cha has a rental flat through an offshore company in an undisclosed US location
  • A Post check on the declaration of interests by Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her 16 ministers shows they have no disclosed American assets
Kimmy ChungLilian Cheng
Updated: 6:16am, 17 Jul, 2020

