Hong Kong elections: Beijing’s fury, chilling effect and uncertainty loom after opposition’s unofficial polls

  • Voters show they prefer activist candidates, but winners of unofficial polls still face hurdles
  • Beijing has hit out at those involved, though organisers deny charges of breaching national security law
Jeffie LamNatalie Wong
Jeffie Lam and Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:33am, 17 Jul, 2020

Queues in Tai Po at the opposition’s primary over the weekend. Photo: Felix WongQueues in Tai Po at the opposition’s primary over the weekend. Photo: Felix Wong
Queues in Tai Po at the opposition’s primary over the weekend. Photo: Felix Wong
