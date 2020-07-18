Opposition lawmakers pose for a group photo to mark the end of the Legislative Council term, holding out their hands to signal the ‘five demands, not one less’ rallying call of the protest movement. Photo: Dickson Lee
Bickering, scuffling and deadlock: Hong Kong’s legislature brings stormy term to a close
- Looking back over past four years, politicians on both sides of the aisle admit their relationship has sunk to unprecedented low
- Pro-establishment veteran says improvements will only come when society changes, while top democrat argues conflict is resolved when dissenting voices are heard
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Opposition lawmakers pose for a group photo to mark the end of the Legislative Council term, holding out their hands to signal the ‘five demands, not one less’ rallying call of the protest movement. Photo: Dickson Lee