In response to Beijing imposing the national security law on Hong Kong, President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving the city’s residents the ability to apply for refugee status in the US. Photo: Robert NgIn response to Beijing imposing the national security law on Hong Kong, President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving the city’s residents the ability to apply for refugee status in the US. Photo: Robert Ng
In response to Beijing imposing the national security law on Hong Kong, President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving the city’s residents the ability to apply for refugee status in the US. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: experts dismiss idea many Hongkongers will get refugee status in US, say Donald Trump is just playing politics

  • President signed executive order making city’s residents eligible, but process is challenging and complex
  • Since Trump came to power, US has slashed number of people permitted to move there each year from 110,000 to just 18,000
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 3:51pm, 18 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In response to Beijing imposing the national security law on Hong Kong, President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving the city’s residents the ability to apply for refugee status in the US. Photo: Robert NgIn response to Beijing imposing the national security law on Hong Kong, President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving the city’s residents the ability to apply for refugee status in the US. Photo: Robert Ng
In response to Beijing imposing the national security law on Hong Kong, President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving the city’s residents the ability to apply for refugee status in the US. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE