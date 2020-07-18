In response to Beijing imposing the national security law on Hong Kong, President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving the city’s residents the ability to apply for refugee status in the US. Photo: Robert Ng
National security law: experts dismiss idea many Hongkongers will get refugee status in US, say Donald Trump is just playing politics
- President signed executive order making city’s residents eligible, but process is challenging and complex
- Since Trump came to power, US has slashed number of people permitted to move there each year from 110,000 to just 18,000
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
In response to Beijing imposing the national security law on Hong Kong, President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving the city’s residents the ability to apply for refugee status in the US. Photo: Robert Ng