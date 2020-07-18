Joshua Wong, who hopes to run for a seat in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections in September, has said he will not sign a document pledging allegiance to the city and Basic Law. Photo: Xiaomei ChenJoshua Wong, who hopes to run for a seat in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections in September, has said he will not sign a document pledging allegiance to the city and Basic Law. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Joshua Wong, who hopes to run for a seat in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections in September, has said he will not sign a document pledging allegiance to the city and Basic Law. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Signing declaration of allegiance a non-starter for Joshua Wong, other candidate hopefuls for September’s Hong Kong elections

  • On heels of successful primary, city’s opposition camp finds itself divided on question of signing a form pledging allegiance to the city and its Basic Law
  • Former Demosisto leader warns placing too much emphasis on a candidate’s decision is a ‘trap to undermine unity’
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 10:56pm, 18 Jul, 2020

