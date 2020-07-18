The national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong targets offences committed anywhere in the world. Photo: Felix WongThe national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong targets offences committed anywhere in the world. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong national security law: legal experts see pitfalls ahead when it comes to exercising jurisdiction in foreign countries

  • Academics discuss potential problems arising from security’s law scope including prosecuting foreigners for acts committed outside Hong Kong
  • One accuses foreign governments of ‘premature overreaction’ by quickly suspending extradition deals with the city
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:14pm, 18 Jul, 2020

