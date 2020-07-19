The national security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong has been in effect for more than half a month. Photo: AFP
National security law: top Hong Kong officials slam US sanctions, citing ‘double standards’ and vowing to resist American hegemony
- Cabinet adviser to city leader, chief secretary and finance minister renew criticisms, vowing to stand behind Beijing’s retaliation
- Exco member Ronny Tong says foreign jurisdictions have no reason to suspend extradition deals, expressing confidence in city’s judicial independence
