Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will address Parliament on Monday regarding the treaty with Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK signals it will suspend extradition treaty with Hong Kong
- Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is expected to make the announcement on the Hong Kong treaty when he addresses Parliament on Monday
- The move is likely to stop short of sanctioning Chinese officials
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
