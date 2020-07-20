Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will address Parliament on Monday regarding the treaty with Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFEBritain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will address Parliament on Monday regarding the treaty with Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Politics

UK signals it will suspend extradition treaty with Hong Kong

  • Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is expected to make the announcement on the Hong Kong treaty when he addresses Parliament on Monday
  • The move is likely to stop short of sanctioning Chinese officials
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Stuart Lau
Updated: 1:25am, 20 Jul, 2020

