Britain has voiced concern over Hong Kong’s new national security law being used for political persecution, should fugitives be returned to the city. Photo: AFP
National security law: Britain will be haven for protest fugitives, Hong Kong officials and politicians say ahead of extradition deal suspension
- Exco member Regina Ip warns any action by Britain would be mutual, affecting the handover of criminals between both jurisdictions
- Criticism comes ahead of expected announcement by British officials after foreign secretary indicates plan
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
