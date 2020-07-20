Britain has voiced concern over Hong Kong’s new national security law being used for political persecution, should fugitives be returned to the city. Photo: AFPBritain has voiced concern over Hong Kong’s new national security law being used for political persecution, should fugitives be returned to the city. Photo: AFP
Britain has voiced concern over Hong Kong’s new national security law being used for political persecution, should fugitives be returned to the city. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Britain will be haven for protest fugitives, Hong Kong officials and politicians say ahead of extradition deal suspension

  • Exco member Regina Ip warns any action by Britain would be mutual, affecting the handover of criminals between both jurisdictions
  • Criticism comes ahead of expected announcement by British officials after foreign secretary indicates plan
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Christy LeungChris Lau
Christy Leung and Chris Lau

Updated: 4:55pm, 20 Jul, 2020

