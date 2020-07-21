If the elections are postponed, they must be held no later than 14 days after the original polling day on September 6. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong third wave: will Legislative Council elections be postponed as Covid-19 cases spike? And who makes the call?
- Hongkongers are set to go to the polls on September 6, but some have called for a postponement, with no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic
- Elections can be put on hold if they are likely to be obstructed, disrupted or seriously affected under three types of occurrences
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
If the elections are postponed, they must be held no later than 14 days after the original polling day on September 6. Photo: May Tse