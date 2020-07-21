The Hong Kong government came out firing on Tuesday, a day after British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (pictured) announced the suspension of his country’s extradition treaty with the city. Photo: ReutersThe Hong Kong government came out firing on Tuesday, a day after British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (pictured) announced the suspension of his country’s extradition treaty with the city. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Hong Kong government slams ‘double standards’, ‘interference’ as Britain suspends extradition deal

  • Spokesman says decision to follow Canada and Australia in suspending agreement could create loophole for criminals attempting to evade justice
  • ‘UK will bear the consequences if it insists on going down the wrong road’, he says
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Updated: 2:22pm, 21 Jul, 2020

