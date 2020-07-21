Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting (centre) at a rally marking the first anniversary of the Yuen Long attack, surrounded by police officers. Photo: Felix WongDemocratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting (centre) at a rally marking the first anniversary of the Yuen Long attack, surrounded by police officers. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: activists fined for breaking social-distancing rules as they mark anniversary of Yuen Long attack

  • Democratic Party lawmakers and five others issued tickets outside MTR station for failing to observe ban
  • Protesters earlier gathered at Landmark mall in Central shortly after 1pm, waving banners and shouting anti-government slogans
Topic |   Hong Kong protests

Chris Lau , Ng Kang-chung and Phila Siu

Updated: 8:19pm, 21 Jul, 2020

