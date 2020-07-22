The elections to Hong Kong’s 70-seat Legislative Council are scheduled for September 6, but there are calls for a review of the timing because of the escalating Covid-19 situation. Photo: Sam TsangThe elections to Hong Kong’s 70-seat Legislative Council are scheduled for September 6, but there are calls for a review of the timing because of the escalating Covid-19 situation. Photo: Sam Tsang
The elections to Hong Kong’s 70-seat Legislative Council are scheduled for September 6, but there are calls for a review of the timing because of the escalating Covid-19 situation. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: Carrie Lam adviser urges government to explore online voting to avoid delaying Legislative Council 2020 polls over Covid-19

  • Coronavirus crisis leads pro-Beijing camp to suggest delaying Legco 2020 but Ronny Tong says that presents risks to both the government and Hong Kong
  • Tong says officials should instead explore overseas, online voting and extending opening hours of polling stations
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Tony CheungZoe Low
Tony Cheung and Zoe Low

Updated: 2:35pm, 22 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The elections to Hong Kong’s 70-seat Legislative Council are scheduled for September 6, but there are calls for a review of the timing because of the escalating Covid-19 situation. Photo: Sam TsangThe elections to Hong Kong’s 70-seat Legislative Council are scheduled for September 6, but there are calls for a review of the timing because of the escalating Covid-19 situation. Photo: Sam Tsang
The elections to Hong Kong’s 70-seat Legislative Council are scheduled for September 6, but there are calls for a review of the timing because of the escalating Covid-19 situation. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE