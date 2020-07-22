The elections to Hong Kong’s 70-seat Legislative Council are scheduled for September 6, but there are calls for a review of the timing because of the escalating Covid-19 situation. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong elections: Carrie Lam adviser urges government to explore online voting to avoid delaying Legislative Council 2020 polls over Covid-19
- Coronavirus crisis leads pro-Beijing camp to suggest delaying Legco 2020 but Ronny Tong says that presents risks to both the government and Hong Kong
- Tong says officials should instead explore overseas, online voting and extending opening hours of polling stations
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
