Hong Kong experienced months of anti-government protests last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong national security law: EU plans ‘comprehensive and coordinated’ response over legislation, foreign affairs chief says
- EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell says the challenges Hong Kong faces have significantly mounted this year
- He warns EU will ‘not stand back and watch as China attempts to curtail Hong Kong’s freedoms even more’ with imposition of new law
