Kenneth Fok has launched his bid to win a seat in the Legislative Council elections in September. Photo: ImaginechinaKenneth Fok has launched his bid to win a seat in the Legislative Council elections in September. Photo: Imaginechina
Kenneth Fok has launched his bid to win a seat in the Legislative Council elections in September. Photo: Imaginechina
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: Olympic chief touts insider contacts as he launches Legislative Council campaign for sport and culture seat

  • Olympic Committee vice-president Kenneth Fok to represent pro-establishment in September vote
  • He is contesting election against Herbert Chow, a former president of Hong Kong Tennis Association and owner of children’s clothing store chain Chickeeduck
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 3:50pm, 23 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Kenneth Fok has launched his bid to win a seat in the Legislative Council elections in September. Photo: ImaginechinaKenneth Fok has launched his bid to win a seat in the Legislative Council elections in September. Photo: Imaginechina
Kenneth Fok has launched his bid to win a seat in the Legislative Council elections in September. Photo: Imaginechina
READ FULL ARTICLE