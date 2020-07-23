Kenneth Fok has launched his bid to win a seat in the Legislative Council elections in September. Photo: Imaginechina
Hong Kong elections: Olympic chief touts insider contacts as he launches Legislative Council campaign for sport and culture seat
- Olympic Committee vice-president Kenneth Fok to represent pro-establishment in September vote
- He is contesting election against Herbert Chow, a former president of Hong Kong Tennis Association and owner of children’s clothing store chain Chickeeduck
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
